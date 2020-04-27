Bob Acton Sports athletes take part in virtual fundraiser for Good Shepherd Ministries

Bob Acton Sports recently held a fun run to raise funds for the Good Shepherd Ministries.

By ALLISON PALMER

Bob Acton Sports recently held a virtual fun run recently to raise funds for Good Shepherd Ministries.

Families and individuals had the opportunity to head over to the Good Shepherd Ministries website, make a donation, and participate in the Five Kilometre Fun Run Challenge in support of the organization which helps those in need by providing meals, clothing, a bed and safe environment.

“We just wanted to do something right away to give back to the community,” said Blizz Gatenby, Marketing and Operations Manager for Bob Acton Sports Bliss.

Bob Acton Sports is a community organization that provides hockey and lacrosse development for youths in the Beach community. What once used to be a hockey and homework club was changed and designed to help the development of skills for boys and girls who want to play hockey and lacrosse.

“We just promoted it through social media, that was it,” Gatenby said of the fundraiser.

The challenge was for families to donate to Good Shepherd Ministries, participate in a five-kilometre run and upload their time and photo to the We Play Sports For Life’s Facebook page.

Gatenby said herself and Reid Acton, of Bob Acton Sports, partnered up with Good Shepherd Ministries for the event.

Gatenby said an Instagram post they made about the challenge was a hit and people quickly responded. By April 17, when the challenge closed, they managed to raise $1,600 and had more than 100 people participate.

Though Bob Acton Sports is based out of the Beach area, with many of its programs centred around Ted Reeve Arena at Main and Gerrard streets, people from all over the city participated in the fundraising challenge.

Gatenby said Bob Acton Sports is interested in doing another charity event in the future for We Play Sports For Life, an athletic non-profit club for boys and girls.

“I think that this is very challenging,” Gatenby said of how young athletes are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis when it comes to keeping their skills up for team sports they are not allowed to participate or practice with others in due to social distancing rules.

“It’s been pretty interesting for us to see the unique workouts that parents have been able to put together to keep their kids active and occupied during this time,” Gatenby said.

She said Bob Acton Sport is keeping in contact with the young athletes and their families through social media. For more information on Bob Acton Sports, please visit www.bobactonsports.com