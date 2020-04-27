Three areas in East Toronto designated as expanded pedestrian and parking zones

The Broadview and Danforth avenues area is among 10 newly designated zones in the city for increased pedestrian space and parking.

Sections of three East Toronto streets have been identified as areas where there will be expanded pedestrian space and extended parking zones as the city continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The areas of Danforth and Broadview avenues; Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue; and Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue are among the first 10 areas in the city to be designated as Curb Lane Pedestrian Zones.

The areas will also be part of the newly designated Temporary Parking Pickup Zones.

The City of Toronto announced the implementation of the new zones on the afternoon of Monday, April 27.

The Curb Lane Pedestrian Zones are intended to “increase space for pedestrians trying to get around line-ups outside essential businesses and other pinch points as identified by Toronto Public Health and Transportation Services.”

The Temporary Parking Pick-Up Zones will “ provide an opportunity for drivers and delivery agents to expedite medicine and food pick-ups by allowing them to temporarily park for up to 10 minutes in close proximity the desired essential business in otherwise restricted areas.”

While it will first take place in the 10 identified areas across the city, including the three in East Toronto, it is anticipated it can be expanded to up to a 100 areas.

“Each location will have unique conditions that will be assessed carefully by Toronto Public Health and Transportation Services staff to develop the most appropriate solution,” said the city’s release.

In the release, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher thanked Toronto Public Health and the Chief Medical Officer for “taking steps to address the concerns of our residents, community groups and business owners. Everyone is trying to do the right thing by keeping physical distance but it’s difficult on narrow sidewalks. Making more room on our sidewalks around busy essential businesses and services will help to keep our neighbourhoods safe.”

The other seven areas designated are:

Carlton and Church streets;

Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue;

Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue;

Front Street East and Berkeley Street;

Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street;

King Street West and Spadina Avenue;

Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street.

For more information on the new pedestrian and parking zones, please go to http://www.toronto.ca/covid19BusinessTO