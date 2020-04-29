Beach Village BIA to host online auction on evening of Wednesday, April 29

The Beach Village BIA will host an online auction on Wednesday, April 29, starting at 7 p.m.

The Beach Village BIA will present its second online auction on the evening of Wednesday, April 29, featuring a large selection of items from local stores up for bid.

The first Beach Village Online Auction took place on the evening of April 15.

“Our first auction was great. It was an entertaining way for people to support local businesses from home,” said Beach Village BIA Executive Director Anna Sebert.

“We had over 250 join our live stream over the two hours it ran, including many business owners. Daphne from Boa Boutique and Carla from Yoka were amazing hosts. They sold just over 20 items totalling $4,320 in sales. The money made on each item went back to the participating business, with the BIA donating $1,000 to the Daily Bread Food Bank following the auction.”

The April 29 auction starts at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by Daphne from the Boa Boutique and Carla from Yoka.

Beach Village BIA stores offering items for sale in the auction include 360 Eyecare, Afterglow Studio, Arts on Queen, AIX-EN-TRIC, Beaches Hot Yoga, Boa Boutique, Farmacia Health Bar, Fox Theatre, Hair Dynamix, Pippins Tea Company, Pro League Sports, Posh Boutique, Set Me Free, Therapy Lounge, and Umari Soul.

Each store has an item up for bid in the auction, and a set minimum price. Shoppers can continue to bid on the items while the auction is taking place.

With many stores ordered closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online auction is a way for area shoppers to show their support for local businesses in the Beach.

The Beach Village BIA serves businesses along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard and Lockwood Road.

For more info on the April 29 auction and to register, go to www.thebeachvillage.com/online-auction