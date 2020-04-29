Upper Beacher presents live stream of dueling pianos concert tonight to raise funds for Daily Bread Food Bank

Joel Lightman and Cody Fenwick team up to present a Great Canadian Dueling Pianos live stream show on Facebook tonight (April 29) at 7:30 p.m. to raise funds for the Daily Bread Food Bank. Bring your song requests and your favourite beverage when you log in, they said.

Upper Beach resident Cody Fenwick will be live streaming a dueling pianos concert tonight (April 29) to help raise funds for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

“Let’s celebrate hump day by singing, laughing and getting together from afar to enjoy all your favourite music as we return to the studio to bring you a full dueling pianos show, live and in glorious HD, streamed directly into your living room. Raising money for the Daily Bread Food Bank here in Toronto and taking all your requests as we do so. Bring your song requests and your favourite beverage,” said the Great Canadian Dueling Pianos Facebook post about the event.

Tonight’s concert will come from Fenwick’s studio in his home in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Fenwick is known for performing as part of the Great Canadian Dueling Pianos show, and his piano dueling partner is Joel Lightman.

They had been having a busy year until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down their live shows in front of audiences.

“We were both keen to keep performing and Joel came up with the idea of doing live Facebook shows every week,” said Fenwick.”We thought it would be great to help a charity and to keep our chops up. Its a win win .

At first the shows were live streamed from Gatsby’s at King and Bathurst, but renovation work is now taking place there so the performance has been moved to Fenwick’s home.

“They are currently renovating so we switched the live show to my studio,” he said..

“We use Facebook live which gives us a running commentary. People can post their requests and we play them. And we have a PayPal me account for a “virtual “tip jar. We are collecting donations for The Daily Food Bank.”

Along with tonight’s show, there will also be another one Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

To access the live stream on Facebook, please go to:

https://m.facebook.com/events/171440100757843?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2298%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D&aref=98