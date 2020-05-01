All of Toronto’s in-person Canada Day events, including Ashbridges Bay fireworks, cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The Ashbridges Bay fireworks displays put on by the City of Toronto for both Victoria Day and Canada Day have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Toronto has cancelled all Canada Day fireworks displays, parades and community festivals on city properties for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 1 letter sent to organizing groups that held permits for events such as the East York Canada Day parade and festival in Stan Wadlow Park, the Etobicoke Canada Day festival in Centennial Park, and the Scarborough Canada Day parade and festival in Thomson Park, the city said all such in-person events were cancelled based on recommendations from the Medical Officer of Health.

“Instead of these traditional in-person events and other organized community-hosted special events, the city will join with cities and communities across Canada to celebrate a virtual Canada Day on July 1,” the letter said.

The decision means the popular fireworks display put on by the City of Toronto on Canada Day at Ashbridges Bay has also been cancelled. That decision comes on the heels of the Ashbridges Bay fireworks display on Victoria Day in May also being cancelled.

The city’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation department said it looked forward to working with the organizers of local Canada Day events towards their 2021 celebrations.

