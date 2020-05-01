East York’s Canada Day parade; festival and fireworks cancelled due to COVID-19, plans upcoming for virtual celebrations

This file photo shows the East York Canada Day parade. The parade, community festival and fireworks have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto’s longest-running Canada Day celebrations will be different this year, as East York’s traditional parade and community festival and fireworks have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, alternative celebrations for the community will take place virtually on Wednesday, July 1 for what will be the 63rd annual East York Canada Day.

This year’s event will be known as Canada Day Celebrations – At Home in East York.

The announcement by the Board of Directors of the East York Canada Day Committee was released on the morning of Friday, May 1.

Although the parade through the community and festivities in Stan Wadlow Park will take a hiatus this year, Kathy Johnson, Chairperson of the East York Canada Day Festival, said that there will still be an exciting home-based opportunity to mark Canada’s 153rd birthday.

“East York has a proud tradition of celebrating Canada Day together” said Johnson.

“Unfortunately, hosting an event that draws close to 20,000 people to a parade and festival won’t be possible this year. But we’ll make sure this important community celebration still happens, but in a different form.”

More details on the alternative celebration will be available later this month.

East York’s Canada Day celebrations are organized and presented by community volunteers in partnership with the City of Toronto and local sponsors.