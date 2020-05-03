Deja Views: Looking back to the construction of the R.C. Harris Water Filtration Plant in 1933

Taken by an unknown photographer in 1933, the photo above shows the break wall of the R.C. Harris Water Filtration Plant on a summer day. Insert photo shows the plant today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

What’s the first thing you do when you want to build Toronto’s largest water filtration plant?

Well, a fortified retaining wall is a good start!

Construction of the R.C. Harris Water Filtration Plant began in 1933 (the year the photo above was taken by an unknown photographer) and became fully operational eight years later.

Also known as the “Palace of Purification”, this incredible structure showcases the architectural stylings of Art Deco.

To this day, capacity levels supply Toronto 45 per cent of it’s water. I strongly encourage anyone to stop by for a visit, especially when there is an open house.