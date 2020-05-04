Online Simon and Garfunkel lecture/concert will help support Beach United Church programs

The cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s 1966 album Sounds of Silence.

Beach United Church is presenting another online musical lecture/concert in May.

The subject of the presentation by Dr. Mike Daley will be The Simon and Garfunkel Story.

Daley is a musicologist and lecturer on music history. He is also a longtime professional musician who has worked with Jeff Healey and the Travellers.

“Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel combined to create one of the best-loved and influential musical acts of the 1960s. Their music, combining Simon’s masterful songwriting and singing with Garfunkel’s ethereal harmony voice, still resonates today,” said a description of the event.

In April, Daley and Beach United teamed up to present an online lecture series on Bob Dylan.

The concert portion of the Simon and Garfunkel series will include performances by Jill Daley (on piano and violin) and Will Reid (voice).

There is a $15 cost to register for the Simon and Garfunkel lecture/concert, with proceeds going to cover associated costs and towards Beach United Church community initiatives.

Some of those community initiatives include providing hot take-out hot meals for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis; Spirit Connect, which is an online webpage with programs, podcasts, videos, reflections and prayers; Music for the Soul, which is an online page offering inspirational music and videos to engage and connect people during this time of physical distancing; and Children & Youth, which is an online webpage offering a variety of activities and ideas for children and youth.

The link to join the Simon and Garfunkel lecture/concert will be open from May 4 to May 18.

There will also be a livestream of a Question and Answer session on May 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more info, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dr-mike-daley-presents-the-simon-garfunkel-story-an-online-lectureconcert-registration-102802926320