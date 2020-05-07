East Ender-tainment Music Series kicks off on night of May 7 with Facebook Live concert

May Akanuma will be one of the artists performing in tonight's (Thursday, May 7) East Ender-tainment virtual concert hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

The East Ender-tainment Music Series will kick off with an online concert on the night of Thursday, May 7.

Hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, the series will feature different artists on Thursday evenings for the month of May. The concerts will be shown on Facebook Live, and will feature a few songs by the featured community artists and some conversation which those watching can interact with.

Tonight’s kick-off concert starts at 7 p.m., and features Jen Schaffer & the Shiners, May Akanuma, and TRAINWRECK.

To watch tonight’s concert, please go to https://www.facebook.com/bradmbradford/live

Other scheduled concerts will take place on May 14, May 21, and 28, all starting at 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.bradbradford.ca/eastendertainment/