Police seek public’s help in locating missing girl, 16, last seen near Coxwell and Dundas

Abigail Dormer, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 4, at about 5 p.m. in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl last seen in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

Abigail Dormer, 16, is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was last seen wearing dark blue or black pants, an Adidas sweatshirt, and white Adidas shoes.

In a press release issued on the evening of Wednesday, May 6, police said they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com