Open Doors Spiritual Matters: When we begin again after COVID-19, can we see the world through a different lens?

The Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation is located at 79 Hiawatha Rd.

By WAYNE WALDER

I wonder…..has the angel of death in the story of Passover touched us? In the old story her touch is misfortune, yet her touch is perfectly normal.

We all face misfortune, illness and death at one time or another. But in this pandemic, COVID-19 has touched the whole world at the same time.

Even though we will all experience misfortune, illness and death, it is a shock to see it happening to so many, especially those we know and love.

When we are touched by misfortune, it is good to remember that inside us, deeply hidden, is the desire to begin again no matter what has happened. This force inside us, is also perfectly normal.

Everything that lives, is invited to begin again, and again and again. It’s not my opinion, it is happening in our front yard and in every tree and blade of grass.

This time of COVID-19 isolation might be quietly useful in dealing with misfortune because it feels to me and maybe to you, that the world needs a correction.

We have lost our way, The planet is dying. Millions are refugees. Inequality is growing. Few among us can sidestep ideological differences.

We need to begin again.

When the sanctions are lifted, it is worth asking, can we begin again differently? Maybe the way we see the world, our culture and ourselves, is one way to begin again.

We see the world through a lens of our own creation.

Many of us see the world through a lens of money, others through power or fear.

What if we saw the world through a lens of patience or fairness?

Could we begin again by seeing the world through a lens of curiosity?

Wouldn’t that change how we interacted with loved ones and the way we work with others?

For the last year I have been trying to begin again by “seeing”, the world differently.

I take a breath, 1..2..3.. and say to myself, what is curious about this encounter?

Recently I was in line at the grocery store. There were pallets and flowers separating 50 people. I asked myself “how can I be curious here” and I instinctively touched the flowers lining the path. I felt a softness that made me smile.

Instead of being absorbed in my phone, I noticed beauty amid boredom.

What lens would you like to look through? Would you like to see the world through a lens of kindness?

Could you breathe, 1..2…3. and ask yourself how you could be kind right now? How about 1..2..3.. breathe and ask yourself, “can I see the world through a lens of fairness”?

The lens is yours to choose.

Respectfully, if we want the world to change, we must be the change.

The way we see the world, creates the world. Ghandhi used the lens of justice….and his small lens, started something that could not be stopped.

Rev. Wayne Walder is from the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation located at 79 Hiawatha Rd.