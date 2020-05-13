Beach hair salon looking forward to being able to reopen once COVID-19 restrictions ease

Anthony Rizza of Hair Dynamix in the Beach at work in the days prior to the COVID-19 closures. Photo: Submitted.

By LUKAS WEESE

Walk into Hair Dynamix on Queen Street East near Wilneva Avenue in the Beach, and you’ll find a tight-knit community.

Anthony Rizza and his fellow hairstylists know numerous customers by name.

Upbeat energy permeates the salon, with Roxanne by Arizona Zervas playing on the radio.

The space is bare these days, with empty chairs and unsold hair products on the shelves. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Toronto salons to shut their doors.

“It won’t be business as usual post-pandemic,” Rizza said. “With our doors closed, I am concerned about the longevity of this salon.”

On March 17, the government of Ontario announced the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, mandating non-essential businesses, including hair salons, to close temporarily.

As the province slowly starts to ease COVID-19 restrictions, businesses such as hair salons and barber shops will be in Phase Two of the re-openings which are set to take place in the next two to four weeks all things staying well.

The economic impact of the closure has been enormous for Hair Dynamix.

“The salon is losing out on roughly 64 customers per day, equating to $3,200 a week,” Rizza said.

“While employees technically still work for us, they are relying on employment insurance.”

Rizza applied for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), giving financial support to Canadians economically affected by COVID-19. But $2,000 over a four-week period is nowhere near the amount Rizza made during the spring months of a normal year.

Despite the lack of appointments, the salon is remaining innovative. Through the Canadian E-Commerce platform Shopify, Rizza plans to sell its hair products and is doing home deliveries to pre-existing consumers within the Beach community.

Rizza estimates 100 to 200 deliveries over the closure period.

When the reopening is allowed to happen, there will be social distancing guidelines with hairstylists wearing personal protective equipment.

For more information on Hair Dynamix, please visit https://www.hairdynamix.ca/