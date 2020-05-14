East Ender-tainment virtual concert on May 14 will feature The Commoners and Janet Whiteway

The Commoners and Janet Whiteway perform tonight (May 14) as part of the East Ender-tainment Music Series virtual concert hosted by Beaches-East Councillor Brad Bradford.

The East Ender-tainment Music Series continues its May performances with an online concert on the night of Thursday, May 14.

Performers for the May 14 concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will be The Commoners and Janet Whiteway.

Hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, the music series will feature different artists on Thursday evenings for the month of May.

The concerts will be shown on Facebook Live, and will feature a few songs by the featured community artists and some conversation which those watching can interact with.

To watch tonight’s concert, please go to https://www.facebook.com/bradmbradford/live

Other scheduled concerts will take place on May 21, and 28, all starting at 7 p.m.

For more on The Commoners, please visit https://www.thecommoners.ca/?fbclid=IwAR0t2nvhjq587Vc5TiMBfCKbVCckfqCMRpOV0lehMUf20rcR1WGHWMNygK0

For more on Janet Whiteway, please visit https://jdwhitewaymusic.com/

For more information, on the East Ender-tainment Music Series, please visit https://www.bradbradford.ca/eastendertainment/