Police seek man in mischief and endanger life investigation after incident in Main Street and Kingston Road area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an investigation into a mischief and endanger life incident.
According to police, an unknown man approached an apartment building in the Main Street and Kingston Road area at approximately 5:15 a.m. on April 28 and allegedly appeared as if he intended to set a ground-level unit on fire.
Police alleged the man used an object to break a window in the ground-level unit, and then poured an accelerant inside. The man did not set a fire, police said.
No one was at home in the unit at the time of the incident, and no one was injured.
The man police are looking for was wearing a black sweater with a blue hood, black pants, blue running shoes with white soles, black gloves, a white face mask and was carrying a plastic bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.