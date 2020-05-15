Toronto Wolfpack rugby team continues to support Variety Village through online 50/50 draw

Variety Village is located on Danforth Avenue, just east of Birchmount Road, in southwest Scarborough.

By ALLISON PALMER

The Toronto Wolfpack rugby team is continuing to support Variety Village through its 50/50 draw, even though the team is not playing games at the moment due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The rugby team, which competes in the Betfred Super League and plays a number of its games at Lamport Stadium in Toronto and the rest in the United Kingdom, will now be holding its fundraising 50/50 draws for Variety Village online.

Games have been cancelled for now, but the Wolfpack still wanted to host the draw that’s done at home games.

“As a club we aim to be as involved as possible within our local community. We understand that is extremely important now more than ever to maintain that goal. We are determined to continue our support for what is a truly remarkable organization in Variety, and these monthly online 50/50 draws provide the perfect opportunity to do so,” said Audrey Bouman, Business and Development Manager of the Wolfpack.

The draws will be held online monthly. The deadline to enter this month’s draw is May 31.

“Many of Variety’s signature fundraising events have been cancelled this spring greatly impacting our revenue. At this critical time, funds raised through the 50/50 draws will help Variety sustain its presence in the community and provide programs for kids with disabilities when our doors reopen. We are grateful for the Wolfpacks support,” said Karen Stintz, President and CEO of Variety Village, which is located on Danforth Avenue, just east of Birchmount Road in southwest Scarborough.

Variety – the children’s charity of Ontario, is well known and respected for its work with communities in the province for more than 70 years, helping to support young people with disabilities and their families.

The Wolfpack and Variety has been partners since 2017.

For more information on purchasing Wolfpack 505/draw tickets to benefit Variety Village, please visit variety5050.myshopify.com