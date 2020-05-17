Deja Views: Construction of Queen and Woodbine fire station took place in 1905

The above image taken by an unknown photographer shows construction work on the Queen and Woodbine fire station in 1905. Inset photo shows the station today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

In 2005, Fire Station 227, celebrated it’s centennial. This image on the left was taken more than 115 years ago by an unknown photographer and it is plain to see, apart from the construction site, there wasn’t much going on at the intersection of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue back then.

In fact, the Beach was originally a cottage area and gradually, when residents started to live here full time, the fire hall became a necessity.

Do you have an old photo of the Beach you’d like to share?

It doesn’t have to be 115 years old. It could be your house when you bought it.

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com