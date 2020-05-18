City of Toronto has Victoria Day fireworks safety tips for those planning displays on private property

Local residents are reminded that the Victoria Day fireworks display presented by the City of Toronto at Ashbridges Bay (Beach Metro News file photo above) has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is reminding residents that fireworks displays cannot be set off in public parks. For those planning a display on their private property, there are a number of safety tips from the city.

The City of Toronto is reminding residents planning on holding fireworks displays on their private property to take proper safety precautions to avoid injuries or starting fires.

The traditional fireworks display hosted by the city which usually takes place on the night of Victoria Day at Ashbridges Bay has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are also reminded that it is illegal to set off personal fireworks displays in public parks, beaches, parking lots or other non-privately owned property.

“Fireworks on private property may only be used without a permit on Victoria Day and Canada Day. To use fireworks on private property any other day of the year you must have a permit from Toronto Fire Services,” said the city on its website.

If you are planning on holding a fireworks display on your private property please remember that large gatherings of people are still not allowed due to the COVID-19 restrictions and proper social distancing must be observed.

Below are some safety tips from: Toronto Fire Services for those planning on hosting a display on their private property.

Purchase fireworks from a retailer displaying a City-issued fireworks vendor permit.

Always read and follow the manufacturer’s label directions.

Before fireworks and sparklers are used, they must be kept out of reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard or drawer.

Discharge the fireworks a safe distance from combustible materials such as buildings and trees.

Before they are ignited, fireworks should be buried at least half their length into a bucket of sand if portable firing bases are not available. Plant the fireworks directly into the sand to make sure each piece is firmly supported and is aimed straight and away from the audience.

Light the fireworks at arm’s length, stand back and keep your face turned away. If a firework fails to ignite, do not attempt to re-light it. Let it sit in the base for 10 to 15 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.

The adult igniting the fireworks must wear eye protection and avoid having any part of his or her body over the firework.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Never discharge fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Never discharge fireworks indoors.

If someone suffers a burn, run cool water over it for a few minutes and consider further treatment.

In order to prevent an accident or injury, sparklers should be doused with water, or allowed to cool in a safe place away from children playing. The ends of sparklers continue to stay hot for some time and will easily burn a child’s skin, clothing or other nearby combustible material.

Do not allow sparklers to be used indoors.

Children make a great audience but they must never be permitted to light fireworks. Adults are responsible for handling the fireworks while spectators watch the display from a safe distance.

One designated adult should ignite the fireworks.

Ignited fireworks must never be hand-held.

Light only one firework item at a time.

Always have water on hand – a garden hose and bucket of water – to soak fireworks after they have fired.

Used fireworks should be soaked thoroughly before disposing of them in your garbage bin. Fireworks should never go in recycling.

Please stay safe this Victoria Day. For more information on fireworks safety, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/public-safety-alerts/safety-tips-prevention/seasonal-and-holiday-safety/fireworks-safety/