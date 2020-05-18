The Motown Story focus of online lecture presented by Beach United Church and musicologist Mike Daley

The cover of The Supremes 1964 album Where Did Our Love Go.

Beach United Church plans to host another online musical lecture series this month.

Presented by Dr. Mike Daley, the latest edition of the series will feature a look at The Motown Story.

“In this 80-minute entertaining and informative video lecture, (Daley) tells the incredible story of Motown/Tamla Records, the independent Detroit-based record company that revolutionized popular music in the 1960s and ’70s,” said the website on the lecture.

“Featuring the music of the Miracles, the Supremes, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5 and more, The Motown Story is an inspiring tale of resourcefulness and determination.”

A musicologist and lecturer on music history, Daley is also a longtime professional musician who has worked with Jeff Healey and the Travellers.

The Motown Story lecture will be available to download from May 18 to June 1.

Along with the lecture, Daley will also will answer questions in a livestream on YouTube on Thursday May 28 at 11 a.m.

Earlier Daley and Beach United teamed up to present online lectures on Bob Dylan, and Simon and Garfunkel.

There is a $10 minimum per person donation required to access the link to The Motown Story lecture. Once people have registered, the link will be sent to them as will the acces for the Q and A session on May 28.

Proceeds go to cover costs and towards community initiatives such as providing hot take-out hot meals for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis; Spirit Connect, which is an online webpage with programs, podcasts, videos, reflections and prayers; Music for the Soul, which is an online page offering inspirational music and videos to engage and connect people during this time of physical distancing; and Children & Youth, an online webpage.

To sign up, go to www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-motown-story-an-online-video-lecture-with-dr-mike-daley-tickets-103526147494