Mamals, Mimi O’Bonsawin and Stephen Stanley Band perform in tonight’s East Ender-tainment online concert

Local band the Mamals will be performing in tonight's (Thursday, May 21) East Ender-tainment concert. Photo: Submitted.

The East Ender-tainment Music Series features an online concert with local musicians on the night of Thursday, May 21.

Performers for the concert tonight, which begins at 7 p.m., will be the Mamals, Mimi O’Bonsawin, and the Stephen Stanley Band.

Hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, the music series will feature different artists on Thursday evenings for the month of May.

The concerts will be shown on Facebook Live, and will feature a few songs by the featured community artists and some conversation which those watching can interact with.

To watch tonight’s concert, please go to https://www.facebook.com/bradmbradford/live

For more info on the Mamals, please visit https://www.facebook.com/mamalsband/

(There is even more info on the Mamals in an earlier Beach Metro News story at: https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/02/05/ten-questions-with-local-indie-band-the-mamals/

For more on Mimi O’Bonsawin, please visit https://www.facebook.com/mimiobonsawinmusic/

For more info on the Stephen Stanley Band, please visit https://www.facebook.com/StephenStanleyMusic-117596244303/

For more information, on the East Ender-tainment Music Series, please visit https://www.bradbradford.ca/eastendertainment/