Pet Food Bank, essential workers at Toronto Humane Society see support from developer Broccolini through purchases made at local businesses

The Animal Liberation Kitchen delivers lunch to the Toronto Humane Society last week. Photo: Submitted.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

An East Toronto restaurant and pet food store are being helped by a program which supports the Toronto Humane Society’s essential workers and Pet Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis.

Developer Broccolini, which is based in Montreal but has a number of Toronto projects on the go, has donated 800 pounds of dog and cat food to the THS to be distributed out of its Pet Food Bank on River Street. The pet food was purchased from the The Bone House, at 946 Queen St. E. near Carlaw Avenue, in Leslieville.

Phil Brennan, General Manager for Broccolini in Toronto, said the company wanted to take steps to support local businesses and community initiatives.

The first step in that support was to buy food for the Pet Food Bank since the THS headquarters on River Street is located close to a pair of Broccolini developments in the area. “We were down there and saw people were picking up food for their pets, and that there is a need for this especially right now,” said Brennan.

The second step was to buy lunch every Friday for the THS’ essential workers. Lunch last week (May 15) was made and delivered by the Animal Liberation Kitchen vegan restaurant at 100 Broadview Ave. near Queen Street East.

“Part of our drive for this was we also wanted to help the essential workers at the THS, who are maybe overlooked as not everyone realizes that what they are doing is essential,” said Brennan of the weekly lunch.

Along with showing support and appreciation for the THS workers and providing a donation for the Pet Food Bank, he said it was also important for Broccolini to support local small businesses by purchasing the items from them.

“The Bone House is a great local supplier, and we are really very interested in supporting local businesses in the community,” he said. “We have two projects in the Downtown East area and we want to make sure that these businesses remain part of these communities.”

Buying from locally owned and operated restaurants such as Animal Liberation Kitchen during the COVID-19 crisis is also part of the plan, said Brennan. “They’re a great local vegan restaurant and we’re happy to be supporting them. This is one of the ways we’re helping out local businesses at this time.”

Though Broccolini does not currently have any development projects on the east side of the Don River, Brennan said the area is of high interest to those who will be moving into their River Street buildings which are just over the bridge. One of the developments is being called the Left Bank to recognize it is on the west side of the Don.

The THS Pet Food Bank is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 11 River St. There is a satellite Pet Food Bank open on the second Thursday of each month at the St. James Town Community Centre, 200 Wellesley St. E., from noon to 3 p.m. For more info on the THS, please visit https://www.torontohumanesociety.com/

For more information on Broccolini, please visit https://www.broccolini.com/en