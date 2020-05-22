Fox kit found dead in Beach area, Toronto Wildlife Centre says

This photo from April shows the fox family that had made its den under the Boardwalk in the Beach. Photo by Ana Luisa Santo.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre is reporting that a fox kit was found dead in the Beach area on the weekend of May 16.

It is not known if the kit was a member of the fox family that had made a den under the Boardwalk earlier this year.

“Sadly a fox kit was found dead at the Beaches last weekend,” said the Toronto Wildlife Centre on its Twitter account on Friday, May 22, morning.

“The wounds suggested the kit was killed by a larger predator – likely an aggressive dog since the body was left behind. Please keep your dogs on leash, avoid the den, and share the importance of respecting wildlife.”

The fox family had drawn the attention of large crowds of people this spring, watching the cute kits playing together. People first became aware of the fox den in April, and it soon became a popular spot for people to watch the animals and take photos.

The fox family and its impact on Toronto residents drew international attention and was recently featured in a New York Times story.

In late April, the City of Toronto installed a barricade to help protect the fox den but it did not prove to be very effective in controlling crowds or human interactions with the animals.

In early May, the Toronto Wildlife Centre installed a much larger barrier to protect the den and also put up a fox-cam to discourage interactions.

At the time, the Toronto Wildlife Centre warned that continued interactions with humans would make fox kits too tame and endanger their lives.

“If foxes learn to trust people, which these babies already have, their lives are in danger now and in the future. Not all people are animal lovers and some may harm or kill a fox who acts strangely. Feeding foxes or exposing young foxes to people during this important stage of development may permanently affect them. This will change their natural behaviour, and may ultimately cause their death,” said the warning.

For more on the fox family in the Beach and efforts to protect them, see our earlier story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/05/09/bigger-barricade-fox-cam-installed-to-keep-people-from-interacting-with-fox-family-on-the-boardwalk/