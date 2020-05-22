Local singer Melanie Peterson releases We Got This single and video featuring Lake Ontario images

Melanie Peterson releases the single and video for We Got This, from the album of the same name, on Friday, May 22. Photo: Submitted.

Beach area singer, songwriter and actress Melanie Peterson will digitally release the lead single and lyric video of her new song We Got This, from her coming album of the same name, on Friday, May 22.

There will be celebration and Facebook Live launch party of the album, produced by Mitch Girio, on Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

The video features views of Lake Ontario from the Beach area. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/WrbYEV5j24M.

The album We Got This continues Peterson’s song-writing themes of love, with a positive message and hopeful state of mind.

The single We Got This features Peterson on lead vocals and acoustic guitar along with Girio on guitar, Peter Collins on bass and backing vocals, Alex McMaster on cello, Jill Daley on violin, and Amanda Penner on viola.

Peterson’s first album, Unbreakable, was released in 2013. Since then she has toured extensively in Canada. A planned tour for this summer is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Peterson said she wrote We Got This while in a hotel room in Edmonton.

“These three words ‘We Got This’ came to me, and the words and music began to flow,” she said.

”It’s a song about hope and knowing that in the midst of emotional struggle, which I feel is appropriate as we all patiently hope for the best during the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to the day we can say – we got this!”

The Facebook Live launch party on May 24 can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/events/244850713501430/.

For more information on Peterson, please visit http://melaniepeterson.ca.

To read an earlier Beach Metro News story on Peterson, please go to https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/12/18/beach-singer-songwriter-melanie-peterson-releases-christmas-breaks-my-heart-set-to-perform-locally/