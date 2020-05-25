Man facing charges including assaulting a police officer after allegedly fleeing traffic stop at Coxwell and Eastern avenues

A 43-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident that began at Coxwell and Eastern avenues on the night of Saturday, May 23.

An incident that began with police trying to stop a vehicle that had been observed speeding in the Coxwell and Eastern avenues area on Saturday evening ended with a Toronto man facing 13 charges including assaulting a police officer.

On May 23, police attempted to stop a man who was speeding while driving a black four-door 2017 Ford Fusion vehicle at approximately 7:45 p.m. near Eastern and Coxwell. The driver did not stop and police briefly pursued the vehicle before calling off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

A short time later, police said the vehicle crashed into the window of a store near Queen Street East and Jarvis Street. The vehicle burst into a flames and a police officer on the scene ran to the car to help the driver, police said.

However, the vehicle’s driver had already left his vehicle and then allegedly jumped into the police car of the officer who had come out to help him. Police said a man allegedly drove the police car to the area of Harbord Street, where other officers then attempted to apprehend him.

According to police, a man allegedly struggled with police and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Cosmin Radulet, 43, faces a total of 13 charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, assaulting a police officer, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam footage, cellphone video, or who witnessed the vehicle, to please contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com