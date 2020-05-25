Three men who fled in black Honda sedan sought after shots fired near Greenwood and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are looking for three suspects after shots were fired in the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area late on the night of Sunday, May 24.
According to police there was an incident between a person on a bicycle and the occupants of a vehicle just before midnight in a laneway near Greenwood and Danforth.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
When police arrived they located the cyclist, who was uninjured, and evidence that shots had been fired including shell casings.
Police said three men, who were wearing masks and carrying a chrome pistol, fled the area in the vehicle heading east on Danforth Avenue.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black Honda sedan.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.