Grant AME Church’s food bank seeking donations of empty egg cartons for clients

The Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church Food Bank at 2029 Gerrard St. E. needs donations of empty egg cartons to help its clients during the COVID-19 crisis.

The cartons will be used to help clients bring home eggs from the food bank.

Donations of empy egg cartons can be dropped off curbside in a donation box set up in front of a home at 31 Kimberley Ave. in the Main Street and Gerrard area.

The empty egg carton donation box will be left outside every day – weather permitting – and on the porch if it’s raining. It is asked that only cartons with lids be donated. The large sheet egg trays are not useful to the food bank’s clients.

As part of this initiative, local residents Megan and Martin will donate $1 per donated egg carton (up to 100) to the Grant AME Church Food Bank.

For more on the food bank, which is open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, please visit www.grantame.com