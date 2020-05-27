Shooting incident at field north of Ted Reeve Arena, near Main and Gerrard streets, reported

Toronto police are investigating a reported shooting in the field north of Ted Reeve Arena at the northwest corner of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.
According to police on Twitter and residents in the area, several gunshots were reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
An adult male has been found in the area suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. His injuries are considered to be life threatening, police said on Twitter.
There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers have flooded the area.
At this time there is no information on suspects.
