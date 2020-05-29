The Main Menu: Recipes to get you into a summer mood

May 29, 2020May 28, 2020
Jan Main has some recipes to get you in the mood for dining outdoors now that the warmer weather has arrived.

By JAN MAIN

At last – with warming temperatures, we can look forward to dining outdoors and greater freedom!

Perhaps we could have a few friends join us? Safely of course, with social distancing.

Almost like the “olden days” when a backyard barbecue was a regular activity. Nothing is taken for granted anymore. The thought of sharing a meal with friends, even if they bring their own food, sounds like a party!

Here for that special occasion or even solo dining are some summery ideas to get you in a sunny mood for summer living!

Marinated Coleslaw

This is one of my favourites. By marinating the cabbage in vinaigrette, it makes the cabbage more digestible.

It also gives a delightful sweet and sour taste to a homely vegetable.

By marinating, you can prepare a big batch and keep the coleslaw covered and refrigerated for up to one week.

Although this recipe calls for the common green cabbage, you can use one or a combination of cabbages to give variety and colour – kale, (yes, kale is a member of the cabbage family) nappa, red cabbage, and bok choy are all cabbage cousins. As cabbages, they pack a nutritious punch containing calcium, vitamin C and fiber.

8 cups (2 L) finely shredded cabbage or mixture of varieties (about 1/2 cabbage, use sharp knife or food processor to shred)
1/3 cup (75 ml) granulated sugar
2/3 cup (150 mL) cider vinegar
1/3 cup (75 ml) vegetable oil
2 tsp (10 mL) dried basil
1 tsp (5 mL) salt
1/4 tsp (1 mL) fresh black pepper
Optional Additions:
1 red pepper, thinly sliced
1 cup (250 mL) thinly sliced English cucumbers, halved
1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh parsley or chopped green onions or sliced celery

In large bowl, add thinly sliced green cabbage or mixture of cabbages. Sprinkle with sugar; toss and let stand about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in saucepan add vinegar, oil, basil, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil; boil 2 minutes. Let cool slightly then pour over shredded cabbage. Toss to coat. Stir in chosen vegetables.

Cover and refrigerate at least ½ hour before serving.

Keeps well covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week. Makes 12 generous servings.

Scalloped Potatoes with a Difference

The original recipe for this potato dish came from Foodland Ontario. I came across it just as we were starting into isolation with food rationing.

The cupboard was bare. I had some potatoes in the refrigerator (my least favourite vegetable), onions and after much digging into the depths of my freezer, a few pieces of bacon several years old.

The recipe required four main ingredients: bacon, potatoes, onion and cheese.

Wow! The decision was made and the recipe was in the making with some changes to Foodland’s original.

It was a big hit served with a hearty salad.

Here’s my version. It would be a tasty accompaniment to any oven or barbecued meat, fish, sausage or vegetable dish. For the vegetarian, substitute sun-dried tomatoes and olive oil for the bacon as described in the recipe below.

4-5 slices side bacon, trimmed of excess fat and chopped OR substitute: 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil
2 cups (500 mL) onion, thinly sliced (about 2 large onion)
3 cloves garlic, crushed
4-5 (2 lb/1kg) potatoes, scrubbed, unpeeled and thinly sliced
1 1/2 cups (375 ml) shredded old cheddar cheese
1 1/4 cups (300 mL)chicken or vegetable stock

In frying pan, cook bacon until browned. Remove bacon to bowl reserving fat in pan. (For vegetarian add 3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil to pan.)

Cook onions over medium high heat in pan until softened about 8 minutes; add garlic and cook another 2 minutes. Remove onion and garlic to bacon or sun-dried tomatoes in bowl.

Pre-heat oven to 425 F (220 C). Spray 12 inch oven proof pan (pie plate will do nicely) with baking spray.

Arrange 1/3 potatoes in a single layer of concentric circles. Sprinkle with half the onions and garlic and a sprinkle of cheese.

Repeat another layer of potatoes, onion, garlic and cheese then a final layer of potatoes with a small sprinkling of cheese. Pour stock evenly over potatoes.

Cover with foil. Bake about 30 minutes; remove foil and continue to bake another 10-15 minutes, or until tender. Cut into 8 wedges to serve.

Any leftover is yummy the next day re-heated at 350 F( 180 C).