Deja Views: The Beach IGA in the 1980s remembered

Chris Nicholls took the above photo of the Beach IGA in the 1980s. Inset photo shows the location at Queen and Lee today, still home to a grocery store and with the new mural along the side wall.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Local photographer Chris Nicholls forwarded me this image of the IGA at Queen Street East and Lee Avenue with no specific date other than the early 1980s.

I’m going out on a limb here and will say this photograph was shot in the month of October. Really, you’d think this grocery store could have been re-branded as the Pumpkin Depot.

