Crescent Town students say thanks to frontline Superheroes

Crescent Town Elementary School students created art and letters in May to say thanks to frontline workers. The letters and art works, including this one by Abraham, are posted online.

The project, which took place during the month of May, created a Student Gallery to showcase the works of the students. The culmination of the event would normally have been a Sprit Day celebration at the school.

However, with schools closed across the province because of COVID-19 the gallery was posted virtually instead.

“The Student Gallery was created to celebrate and showcase the artwork that Crescent Town students had done during the school closure,” said principal Avinash Mani.

“Each month we have a Spirit Day and, under normal circumstances, May 29 would have been Superhero Day at school. Through an online meeting with our Student Voice Crew, vice-principal Heather Myrvold and I had a discussion about superheroes. The idea came about that we should recognize our local heroes who are working in the front-lines (doctors, nurses, police officers, store employees, etc.) and have been helping us during the pandemic.”

Once they let the students know the theme, the submissions started pouring in, said Mani.

“We’ve had art submissions from students in Kindergarten to Grade 4. The letters on the site are from Grade 1 students in Florence Koromilos’s class. As part of their social studies unit on Community Helpers, they read a story called Ten Thank-You Letters by Daniel Kirk. The students were given the task to write a thank you letter to front-line workers in the community who have helped to keep us safe. “

Mani said it was important for the students to be able to say thanks and show their appreciation to frontline workers.

“The messages are of gratitude and respect. Our students are aware of what’s happening in the world and understand what they have to do to remain safe and healthy. But they also realize that there are people who are out there risking their own health and safety to help others. This is our students’ way of showing how grateful they are for these important people in our community.”

Mani that since schools were closed in March, students are missing being in class and the teachers are missing be able to teach in their classrooms.

“It’s been difficult for everyone. We know our students miss being in school, seeing their friends and teachers, and we know our school staff feel the same way.”

Mani said Crescent Town staff have done “an amazing job of staying connected” with the community during the pandemic.

“I am so proud of what our students have done. Ms. Myrvold and I post the submissions as quickly as possible so that everyone can see the heartfelt messages our students have created and to celebrate the work that they have put into their artwork and letters.”

To view the artwork and thank you letters, please go to https://sites.google.com/tdsb.on.ca/crescenttownstudentgallery/celebrating-local-heroes