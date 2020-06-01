Loblaws employee at Victoria Park and Gerrard store tests positive for presumptive case of COVID-19

An employee at the Loblaws store at 50 Musgrave St. in East Toronto has tested positive for what is a presumptive case of COVID-19.
The store is located just northwest of the Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East intersection.
Loblaw Public Relations issued a statement to Beach Metro News regarding the incident on the morning of Monday, June 1.
“Yes, one of our team members from the Loblaws Victoria Park and Gerard (50 Musgrave Street, Toronto) location has recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” the statement said.
“The store was closed for additional cleaning, and has since reopened. The risk to our customers remains low.”
Loblaws had also sent out an earlier message through social media once they were aware of the situation, stating that the employee had last been in the store on Tuesday, May 26.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit Toronto Public Health at https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.