Loblaws employee at Victoria Park and Gerrard store tests positive for presumptive case of COVID-19

An employee of the Loblaws in the Victoria Park and Gerrard area has tested positive for a presumptive case of COVID-19. The employee was last in the store on May 26.

An employee at the Loblaws store at 50 Musgrave St. in East Toronto has tested positive for what is a presumptive case of COVID-19.

The store is located just northwest of the Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East intersection.

Loblaw Public Relations issued a statement to Beach Metro News regarding the incident on the morning of Monday, June 1.

“Yes, one of our team members from the Loblaws Victoria Park and Gerard (50 Musgrave Street, Toronto) location has recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. We are reaching out to the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” the statement said.

“The store was closed for additional cleaning, and has since reopened. The risk to our customers remains low.”

Loblaws had also sent out an earlier message through social media once they were aware of the situation, stating that the employee had last been in the store on Tuesday, May 26.

