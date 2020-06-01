Online lecture series on Joni Mitchell helps support community programs at Beach United Church

Joni Mithcell's 1969 album Clouds.

Beach United Church and local musicologist Dr. Mike Daley are teaming up to present their latest online musical lecture series, The Joni Mitchell Story, this June.

Daley is a musicologist and and lecturer on music history. He is also a longtime professional musician who has worked with Jeff Healey and the Travellers.

This latest online lecture series follows earlier ones on Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel and The Motown Story.

It will look at the career of legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Mitchell from her early days in Saskatchewan to international stardom and acclaim.

The lecture will be available online from June 1 to 15.

There is a $10 minimum donation required to access the lecture, and funds raised will go to support community programs at Beach United.

Those community programs include providing hot take-out hot meals for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis; Spirit Connect, which is an online webpage with programs, podcasts, videos, reflections and prayers; Music for the Soul, which is an online page offering inspirational music and videos to engage and connect people during this time of physical distancing; and Children & Youth, an online webpage.

For details, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-joni-mitchell-story-tickets-105011121090