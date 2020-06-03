Leslieville Flea prepares to celebrate Father’s Day with virtual market

The Leslieville Flea plans a virtual market this month to help celebrate Father's Day and the arrival of summer.

A virtual market in collaboration with Stackt Market will take place from June 7 to June 17. It can be accessed on Instagram at @leslievilleflea

Visitors to the market will find gifts for dad including vintage vinyl, hot sauce, men’s vintage apparel, and shaving products. There will also be summer accessories including sustainably made sandals and jewellery, and lots of other handcrafted and vintage items for sale.

Starting June 7 and continuing until June 17, a new group of vendors each day will take over @leslievilleflea stories on Instagram.

Purchased items will be able to picked up curbside at Stackt Market at 28 Bathurst St.

For more information, please visit https://leslievilleflea.com/