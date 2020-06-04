East Ender-tainment Music Series wraps up with online concert tonight

Julian Taylor will be among the artists taking part in tonight's (June 4) East Ender-tainment Music Series online concert.

The final East Ender-tainment Music Series online concert will take place on the evening of Thursday, June 4.

Hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, the concert will feature performances by Julian Taylor, Jim Clayton, Fethi Nadjem and Rob Hiemstra.

Along with the musical performances, there will also be conversation with the artists.

Tonight’s concert can be seen on Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m. To view the concert, please go to www.facebook.com/bradmbradford/live

For more information on the East Ender-tainment Music Series and the artists performing tonight, please visit https://www.bradbradford.ca/eastendertainment/