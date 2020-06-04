Lake Shore Boulevard East lanes to be closed between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue on June 6 weekend

Cyclists ride on Lake Shore Boulevard East near Kew Beach Avenue on May 23 as part of the ActiveTO program. Photo by Susan Legge.

By ALI RAZA

The city’s ActiveTO program continues this weekend with an extension of the Lake Shore Boulevard East closure going westward to Leslie Street to allow residents to be outside with enough space to follow physical distancing guidelines.

For this weekend, Lake Shore Boulevard East will have its eastbound lanes closed between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue. In prior weeks, the closure stopped westward at Coxwell Avenue which is the border between the Toronto-Danforth ward to the west and the Beaches-East York ward to the east.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher’s motion to extend the road closure to Leslie Street was passed at Toronto Council on May 28.

Last weekend (May 30 and 31), the closure was not extended west of Coxwell Avenue due to the Gardiner Expressway being shut for maintenance work that weekend.

The city has closed sections of three major roads for this coming weekend, making more than 10 kilometres of roadway available for walking, running or cycling.

Those closures include Lake Shore Boulevard East (Leslie Street to Kew Beach Avenue) for residents in East Toronto, Lake Shore Boulevard West (Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road), and Bayview Avenue from Front Street to Rosedale Valley Boulevard.

The closures follow the ActiveTO program to provide more space for residents under COVID-19 protocols.

The closures are planned from Saturday, June 6 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, June 7 at 11 p.m.

The parking lots at Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Park will remain closed for another weekend. The closed lots will be reviewed on a weekly basis before the city decides to reopen them.

Local Quiet Streets, which are designated as closed to all but local traffic, include:

• Monarch Park Avenue (from Felstead to Sammon avenues)

• Fulton/Sammon avenues (from Broadview to Monarch Park avenues)

• Woodfield Road to Knox Avenue

• Lee Avenue (from Kingston Road to Alfresco Lawn)

• Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden avenues/Main Street/Hamstead/West Lake avenues (from Dawes Road to Oak Park Avenue)

• Kew Beach Avenue (from Waverly Road to Lake Shore Boulevard East)

For more on the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO program, visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/