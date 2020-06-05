Man charged in connection with alleged break-ins at businesses in the Coxwell and Danforth area

Toronto police have announced an arrest in an investigation into a number of alleged break-ins at commercial properties in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area earlier this year.
According to police, there were several alleged break and enters into businesses in the area between April 25 and April 29 of this year.
On Thursday, June 4, police arrested and charged Gordon Edwards, 39, with three counts of breaking an entering, one count of mischief under $5,000, five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order, and one count of breaking and entering with intent.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
