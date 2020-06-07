Annual Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration to go virtual for 2020

The Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration will be going virtual on the night of Wednesday, July 1 this year.

The Canada Day celebration at Woodbine Park hosted by radio station Q107 that has taken place for the past 17 years is going virtual for 2020.

Like many other large events this summer, it has been altered due to the restrictions on large crowds mandated to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Over the past years, the free Canada Day celebration has been a popular way for both local residents and those from across the GTA to come together on July 1 for music and fun.

This year’s virtual Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration will start at 8 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, July 1. It will present musicians and fans a chance to take part in an online live music experience to help sustain and connect the local/global music community.

The program will include live streamed musical entertainment paying tribute to rock bands such as The Tragically Hip, Rush and AC/DC. The night will end off with a virtual fireworks show. It will be streamed online on the Q107 website, YouTube and Facebook.

The online event will start off with a group singing of O Canada, and there will live streamed performances by eight Canadian tribute bands, greetings from local businesses, community members, government partners and the online fireworks display.

Sponsors of the Q107 Beaches Canada Day Celebration sponsors include Q107, LiUNA Local 183, Muskoka Brewery, Maple Lodge Farms, Beach Metro News and Canadian Heritage.

For further information and the July 1 concert schedule, please visit: https://www.q107virtualcanadadaypicnic.com/