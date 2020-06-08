Chester Subway Station to be closed from June 9 to 23 for accessibility improvement work

The closure of Chester Subway Station is slated for June 9 to 23.

Chester Subway Station will be closed for two weeks, from June 9 to June 23, for work on improving accessibility.

Subway trains will not be stopping at the station during the closure.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has decided to take advantage of the decreased number of riders using the system due to COVID-19 restrictions at this time to advance the work at the station.

Chester Subway Station is located at 22 Chester Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Logan avenues.

TTC riders will be able to access subway trains at Pape and Broadview stations during the closure.

Work expected to be done over the period of the closure includes elevators, which are slated to open in the fall of this year, improvements to the pedestrian walkway on the north side of the station and concrete restoration work at the main entrance.

This work is part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program which is making subway stations accessible to everyone. At this time, 46 TTC subway stations are accessible with full system accessibility targeted for 2025.

“This two-week closure now will save many weeks of overall construction and allow the TTC to open the new Chester Station elevators in the early fall,” said Mayor John Tory in a press release.

“As an added local benefit, the TTC will also be able to accelerate concrete work to re-open a well-used walkway just north of the station. This is exactly the type of common sense action people expect us to take during the pandemic and I want to thank TTC passengers and local residents for their patience during the closure.”

For detailed information on the work planned for Chester Station, please visit https://www.ttc.ca/Service_Advisories/Construction/ChesterStationSecond.jsp