Police release information on suspect vehicle in shooting near Ted Reeve Arena last month

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in the field north of Ted Reeve Arena on May 27.

Toronto police are looking for an older model car seen in connection with a shooting in the area of Main Street and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday, May 27 that left a man with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. in the playing field to the north of Ted Reeve Arena, on the northeast corner of Main and Gerrard.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. At the time, his injuries were considered life threatening and he was rushed to hospital by emergency run. Since then, his condition has improved.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and witnesses are asked to come forward. Police believe the victim was targetted.

The vehicle which police believe the suspect or suspects were driving is described as an older model Acura, dark in colour, with the new blue Ontario licence plates. It was last seen exiting the Ted Reeve Arena parking lot and heading southbound on Ted Reeve Drive towards Gerrard Street East. There are no descriptions of suspects.

Anyone with information should call 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at www.222tips.com