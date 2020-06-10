Ashbridges Bay parking lot now open to the public, Woodbine Beach Park lots remain closed

The parking lot at Ashbridges Bay Park is now open again to the public. It was closed March 30 as part of city restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

By ALI RAZA

The City of Toronto officially reopened the Ashbridges Bay public parking lot this week, but the Woodbine Beach Park parking lot remains closed until further notice.

Both parking lots had been closed by the city on March 30 as part of the restrictions on people gathering in parks and at park amenities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the weekend of May 22, entry to the Ashbridges Bay parking lot became restricted to local traffic for the Ashbridges Bay Yacht Club to allow for essential construction work on the docks and for members to access their boats

The Ashbridges Bay parking lot is now open for all residents to park, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford’s office confirmed.

Shortly after barriers were removed to allow yacht club access, visitors began parking their vehicles in the lot. The city officially re-opened the lot to the public this week as more and more members of the public continued to park there anyway.

The Woodbine Beach parking lot on Lake Shore Boulevard East remains closed except for a portion of the lot used for private parking for a nearby Tim Horton’s.

The city is expected to announce a full list of parking lot openings and closures later this week.