ActiveTO road closures for June 13 and 14 weekend includes eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie and Woodbine

Mom Adria, dad Jesse, and daughters Avery, 5, and Abigail, 3, enjoy the extra space on Lake Shore Boulevard East just east of Leslie Street on Saturday, June 6. The road’s eastbound lanes were closed from Leslie Street to Kew Beach Avenue last weekend (and will be again on the June 13-14 weekend) as part of the ActiveTO initiative. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The weekend of June 13 and 14 will see a number of Toronto roads closed to traffic as part of the ActiveTO program to help give people more space to enjoy the outdoors while observing physical distancing guidelines.

Locally, the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed from Leslie Street to Kew Beach Avenue (at the foot of Woodbine Avenue) from 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

The same stretch of road was closed last weekend as well, and lots of cyclists, rollerbladers and walkers were seen using the lanes and enjoying the extra space.

Other major roads that will be closed as part of ActiveTO this weekend are Lake Shore Boulevard West (from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road), and Bayview Avenue from Front Street to Rosedale Valley Boulevard, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue. The closures have made more than 10 kilometres of roadway normally given to cars open for other uses on the weekend including cycling, jogging and rollerblading while observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

Also, as part of ActiveTO, numerous other streets across the city have been designated as Quiet Streets limited to local traffic only in order to provide more space for people to safely take part in outdoor activities.

In East Toronto, the following areas have been designated as Quiet Streets:

Monarch Park Avenue (from Felstead to Sammon avenues)

• Fulton/Sammon avenues (from Broadview to Monarch Park avenues)

• Woodfield Road to Knox Avenue

• Lee Avenue (from Kingston Road to Alfresco Lawn)

• Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden avenues/Main Street/Hamstead/West Lake avenues (from Dawes Road to Oak Park Avenue)

• Kew Beach Avenue (from Waverly Road to Lake Shore Boulevard East)

Cosburn Avenue (from Westlake to Oak Park avenues)

Kippendavie Avenue (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

Waverly Road (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program, visit https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/