Deja Views: From Supreme Boutique to the Honey Bee

Chris Nicholls took the above photo of the Supreme Boutique at 1976 Queen St. E. in the Beach in 1980. The location is now home to the Honey Bee restaurant.

By David Van Dyke

From dry cleaners to Chinese cuisine, you can be sure to find what you are looking for in the Beach.

As government incrementally opens up smaller businesses on Queen Street East, I’m sure Beachers are looking forward to supporting them as we know they are a huge part of our unique community fabric.

Thank you to Chris Nicholls for this store facade photo he took on Queen Street East in the Beach in 1980.

Want to see more of Chris’ work? Check out his website: at www.chrisnicholls.live

Do you have a shot of your business when you first opened in the Beach?

If you have an old photo of the community you would like to share, please send it to me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com