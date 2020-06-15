Beach Memories: Toronto Beaches Lions Club celebrating 85 years of serving the community

Members of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club are seen here in advance of the 2019 Beaches Easter Parade. The club is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.

By GENE DOMAGALA

The Lions Club of Canada has been around for 100 years. The Lions Club in the Beach is celebrating its 85th birthday this year.

There is no service club that has done so much good work and supported so many charity events in Toronto, and especially in the east end and most notably in the Beach area.

The club, through its members, have been responsible for arranging wading pools in Kew Gardens and Woodbine Beach, seniors apartments on Norway Avenue and helping so many charities by raising millions of dollars. They have done so much for the people of the Beach, both young and old, over the past 85 years.

There are so many different events and activities they support such as the Christmas Tree Lighting in Kew Gardens and the Easter Parade in the Beach.

The local Lions support Michael Garron Hospital, the Canadian Cancer Society and so many more organizations in the community.

It would take me 50 pages to write about all of the good work this wonderful Beach club has done. But none of it would have been possible without its members who work so hard for the community.

