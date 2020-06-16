Community engagement session on plans for modular affordable housing units in southwest Scarborough set for June 16

Modular affordable housing is planned for this site at 11 Macey Ave. in southwest Scarborough to help fight homelessness. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The first of three public engagement sessions on plans to build modular affordable housing units in southwest Scarborough is set for the evening of Tuesday, June 16.

The City of Toronto is proposing a 56-unit Modular Housing Initiative building for land it owns at 11 Macey Ave., northeast of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

The plot belongs to the city and will be used as Phase I of the initiative that aims to provide stable, affordable and high-quality housing and support services to individuals experiencing homelessness by fall of 2020. The program is part of the city’s HousingTO 2020-2030 Action Plan.

City-owned lands were evaluated using criteria that included local demand for affordable housing, development potential, local infrastructure, access to public transit, and access to health and other community services.

Along with the Macey Avenue site in Scarborough, another Modular Housing Initiative build is planned 150 Harrison St. (near Dovercourt and Dundas in the west end).

The modular homes will be pre-fabricated, and installed on site. The buildings are to include self-contained bachelor units with a kitchen, and administrative and program space. The city will select non-profit housing providers to manage the properties.

Community members are encouraged to participate and provide comments and suggestions at tonight’s engagement session, and at the others which are slated for June 23 and July 8. The city hopes to collect feedback from the public on building and site design elements, and ideas on how to support and welcome residents into the neighbourhood.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the engagement sessions will be available online or via phone.

To join via phone, enter the access code accompanied with the session date. For information on how to join online, please send an email to modularhousing@toronto.ca

The public engagement sessions are Tuesday June 16 (phone access code: 133 530 4066), Tuesday June 23 (phone access code: 133 380 2766), and Wednesday July 8 (phone access code: 133 692 0767) – all from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The full cost of Phase I is estimated at $20.9 million, with funding coming from the city’s Development Charges Reserve Fund for Subsidized Housing, and the federal government’s Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Innovation Fund, which has committed $8.25 million in grants and loans.