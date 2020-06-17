Beach United Church presents The Legends of Vocal Jazz online lecture series

Bille Holiday (above), Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald are featured in the online lecture series The Legends of Vocal Jazz now being offered to benefit Beach United Church programs.

Beach United Church and musicologist Dr. Mike Daley will be celebrating all things jazz this June and July with the online lecture series The Legends of Vocal Jazz.

Featured will be Louis Armstrong, Billie Holliday and Ella Fitzgerald.

They “are the Mount Rushmore of jazz singing” and each of them brought a “distinctive approach to their art,” said the promo for the lecture series.

Each lecture is released online as a video which can be accessed by those wishing to view them.

The lecture for Louis Armstrong is available now (it was released on June 15) and there will be a Q and A session on it on June 25.

The Billie Holiday lecture will be available starting June 29, with the Q and A set for July 9.

The Ella Fitzgerald lecture will be available on July 13, with the Q and A set for July 23.

Daley is a musicologist and and lecturer on music history. He is also a longtime professional musician who has worked with Jeff Healey and the Travellers.

“Using rare video clips and musical examples, Mike explains how Louis, Billie and Ella approached jazz singing in their own distinctive ways and built up a body of work this is still revered today.”

This latest online lecture series in partnership with Beach United Church follows earlier ones on Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, The Motown Story and Joni Mitchell.

Cost for The Legends of Vocal Jazz lectures is $40 for access to all three. They are not available for individual sale.

Proceeds from the purchase of the lecture series goes towards Beach United Church community programs including take-out hot meals for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis, and phone support and food delivery for those who must self-isolate.

To register for The Legends of Vocal Jazz online lecture series and Q and A sessions, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-legends-of-vocal-jazz-tickets-105995976820