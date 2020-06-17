Variety Village’s virtual DanceAble celebration set for evening of June 23

Variety Village is located on Danforth Avenue in southwest Scarborough.

Variety Village’s fourth annual DanceAble event is going virtual for 2020.

The all-inclusive dance party is presented by INK Cares, Variety Ontario and Substance Cares.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event will be a virtual dance celebration featuring DJ sets from Rebel Nightclub. Members from the disabled community can virtually access the dance party from home on June 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

DanceAble is about bringing families, businesses, and the community together to create a world that is inclusive and accessible, and where people with disabilities are recognized and appreciated.

With more than 500 guests and community members at last year’s dance party, organizers felt it was important to host the event while Toronto continues to isolate.

“In light of the current events, we are pleased to be co-hosting a virtual DanceAble with our partners at Substance Cares and INK Cares once again,” said Karen Stintz, President and CEO, Variety Ontario.

“While we wish we were celebrating in person, we are happy to recreate the magic of the event online and show the disabled community our support, appreciation and companionship.”

The virtual party will feature emcee Tony Monaco from Z103.5 and DJs Stevie P., Danny D and Drew. Pizza Nova will be giving away two $25 gift cards to participants as well as a group pizza party for one winner.

“We are happy to provide a source of fun and entertainment for this community as the city continues to isolate,” said Charles Khabouth, CEO, INK Entertainment. “With safety and well-being top of mind, we hope everyone enjoys the event from home and we look forward to returning to Cabana Pool Bar next year for the fitth annual DanceAble.”

To RSVP for this year’s DanceAble event, please visit bit.ly/danceable and to stream, visit Variety Ontario on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube on June 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Variety Village is located on Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road in southwest Scarborough. It has been providing sports, fitness, recreational and skills training support for children and adults with disabilities since 1945.

For more information on Variety Village, please visit http://www.varietyvillage.ca/