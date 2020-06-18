Beaches-East York MP Erskine-Smith distributing free Canadian flags, face masks

Beaches-East York residents are invited to contact local MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith for a free Canadian flag or face mask while supplies last.

Need a face mask? Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith’s got you covered.

In partnership with Michael Garron Hospital and the Toronto Beaches Lions Club, Erskine-Smith’s office is distributing free face masks for all residents in the community.

In addition, like previous years, residents can also get a free large Canada flag upon request.

“New research suggests that widespread mask use can have a dramatic impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Erskine-Smith wrote in a newsletter.

To request a face mask or Canada flag, visit https://nerskine-smith.liberal.ca/mp-service/request-a-canadian-flag-or-mask/

Masks and flags will be mailed via Canada Post to residents.

Due to limited supply, masks and flags are only available for residents with a valid address in the Beaches-East York federal riding. Only one flag will be sent per family.