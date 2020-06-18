Woodbine Beach Park parking lots reopened just in time for summer’s official arrival

The parking lots at Woodbine Beach Park were reopened to the public earlier this week.
The move is in addition to the official reopening of the nearby Asbridges Bay Park parking lot at the foot of Coxwell Avenue which occurred last week.
Both parking lots had been closed by the City of Toronto on March 30 as part of the restrictions on people gathering in parks and at park amenities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the afternoon of Thursday, June 18, the Woodbine Beach Park parking lots were busy (as were the beaches) as people were out enjoying the hot and sunny weather.
This upcoming weekend, which sees the summer solstice declared at 5:42 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, is also expected to be a busy one. Those out enjoying the beaches are reminded to observe safe social distancing practices for the protection of themselves and others in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
