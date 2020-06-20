Toronto Beaches Lions Club to distribute sewn face masks at Kew Gardens today

The Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be at Kew Gardens park today (Saturday, June 20) distributing free cloth masks that residents can wear to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The distribution of the masks is being done in conjunction with Michael Garron Hospital.
There will be more than 2,500 masks available today and they will be given out for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
The masks are among the thousands of sewn masks donated to the East York hospital made by local residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lions Club members will be setting up their distribution table on Queen Street East at the entrance to Kew Gardens at 1 p.m., and will be there until 3 p.m.
Donations of sewn masks for the hospital will not be accepted at this event for health and safety reasons.
So far, as part of this mask distribution initiative, the Toronto Beaches Lions Club has distributed more than 20,000 masks to the community in partnership with Michael Garron Hospital. Those in need of a cloth mask, but unable to attend this afternoon’s event, can contact the Lions at 416-693-LION to have one delivered.
The local Lions Club has been serving the community for 85 years, helping with numerous high-profile events and supporting area charities.
Anyone wishing to make a donation the Toronto Beaches Lions Club is welcome to do so at this afternoon’s event or by visiting them online at https://www.beacheslions.com/
