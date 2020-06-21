Residents can get first look at Destination Danforth plans at virtual meeting this week

The intersection of Danforth Avenue and Main Street is shown in this photo from earlier this year.

By ALI RAZA

The Danforth is going to be transformed next month – and residents are invited to see what the city’s $4-million investment will look like at a virtual community meeting.

The investment followed engagement and discussion from local councillors and community members on how to recover from the economic challenges faced by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destination Danforth will create expanded space for patios and sidewalks to allow for physical distancing and help businesses open safely, 24/7 parking on both sides of the street, a protected bike lane, accompanied with street art and other improvements. It will cover a stretch of Danforth Avenue from Broadview Avenue to Dawes Road.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford has an open invite for members of the community in association with the Danforth East Community Association for a meeting on Monday, June 22, where he’ll unveil the first drawings of what it will all look like.

A document of frequently asked questions is also being offered to residents.

“As folks who spend so much of their time on the Danforth, your input is incredibly valuable here,” Bradford said in a letter informing the public of the meeting.

To register for the virtual community meeting, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/destinationdanforth-community-meeting-tickets-109664573692