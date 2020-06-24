Cobalt Gallery in Kingston Road Village to close doors, move business online

Annette Hansen, of the Cobalt Gallery in the Kingston Road Village, will be moving the gallery business online and her clay studio to her home in Hillsburgh, Ontario. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Annette Hansen, owner of the Cobalt Gallery at 870 Kingston Rd., announced this month that she will be shutting the store down and taking the business online.

The gallery store and clay studio has been operating in the Kingston Road Village area for the past 16 years.

Hansen said that while the actual store is closing its doors, the Cobalt Gallery will continue as an online business and she will be relocating her clay studio to her home in Hillsburgh, which is just north of Georgetown.

Hansen said in a letter to the community that “many tears” were involved in this decision as the store on Kingston Road was her “home away from home” for many years.

The final closure of the store will be in the middle of July.

Here is the full text of Hansen’s letter to the community:

“Dear Neighbours, Friends, Students and Visitors,

“Cobalt Gallery and clay studio opened up on Kingston Road back in 2004. For the past sixteen years I’ve had the joy of watching this street grow into the thriving community it is today. It has been extraordinary to be part of that, and now it is time to pivot my energy into something new.

“Cobalt Gallery is not closing. In mid July the gallery will be relocating online! I will be moving the curated aspects online, where artists who have shown in the gallery over the years will be listed for simple, direct contact. Thank you artists, for believing in the gallery and being a part of it these many years.

“The clay studio will be set up in my home in Hillsburgh, Ontario. It was very difficult for me to come to this decision. Many tears were involved. This shop on Kingston Road has been my home away from home.

“So many wonderful people have entered this space and left a warm spirit that will linger to the final day I lock the door and start my new adventure.

“I would like to thank Jenn, Lorrie, Debra and Theresa, my group of clay enthusiasts and friends. I wish them all the best in their creative lives ahead. Benjamin and Anne-Marie for always being great supporters of the gallery and me. Victor, who has been such a big help to the gallery as well as a friend too, thank you. Nanne, my website designer, has an eye for making my pottery look amazing online.I thank you all. This is not good-bye!!!

“To all the wonderful adult students who took a liking to clay and have come back many times, I said it was addictive. Right? I have learned so much from you as well.

“I will miss going into the local schools and working with the most joyful kids. Like sponges they have taken to and loved working with clay.

“My young students who have returned many times to pottery classes in the summer and vacation breaks, we have had wonderful times. You gave me many challenges. You also taught me how much fun there is in this craft, and how endless the possibilities are when working with clay.

“I wish much success and good health to all my fellow business owners. I am truly grateful to have had this opportunity and been apart of this incredible community for so long.

“I am also so very grateful to my family for their support emotionally and their hugs of encouragement.

“Thank you so much does not say enough, to all of the people who made Cobalt Gallery and clay studio such a good place.”